‘American Idol’ Contestant Funke Lagoke Speaks Out After Fainting Face First On Stage [Video]

Thank God American Idol contestant Funke Lagoke is alright after her incident on the show.

During the most recent episode of the singing competition series, Lagoke and Ronda Felton performed Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion’s “Tell Him.” While they were getting notes back from the judges, Lagoke looked a little ill — and just as Lionel Richie was getting to his review of her individual performance, Lagoke fainted face first, busting her chin in the process.

The judges ran to the stage to help her, as the paramedics showed up and rushed her to the hospital. Ronda, who was very shaken up after the incident, was told by Lionel Richie that she and Lagoke both deserve to go to the next round. A statement concerning Lajoke’s health was issued after the scary ordeal. It reads: “Funke was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital. She will return for the showstopper round.”

Watch the viral moment above, plus she hit up Instagram Live to speak on the moment below. We are happy to know she was not too severely injured.

