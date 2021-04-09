Rest In Peace, Legend: Celebrities React To The Tragic Passing Of DMX

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The world is mourning the tragic death of DMX, who was rushed to the hospital last Friday after collapsing in his home. According to reports, he allegedly overdosed on drugs, which triggered a heart attack. The It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot legend has been on life support “in a vegetative state” for the last week and today, following reports of his organs failing, his family confirmed his death. In a statement to TMZ, his loved ones said:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

We are deeply saddened by DMX’s passing, as is the entertainment industry and world, at large. Below, celebrities (many of whom knew him personally and professionally) send their condolences. May X rest in peace.

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

rest easy dmx 🤍 — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

too young, too early. leaving endless trails of inspiration behind him. rest easy legend 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

DMX helped me locate my inner self as a teenager. I hope he’s now able to locate the inner spirit of eternity. Rest forever, X. We will miss you dearly. https://t.co/hPXxbAxsq7 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) April 9, 2021

