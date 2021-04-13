Apply Now: McDonald’s Announces 2nd Annual ‘Black & Positively Golden Scholarship’ For HBCU Students

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

As the world pushes through an extremely difficult time, in which we’re not only fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but racism and police violence against people of color as well, McDonald’s remains committed to supporting future leaders hailing from the Black community.

For the second year in a row the corporation, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will award half a million dollars to incoming and current HBCU students through its Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with McDonald’s and work with these exceptional students,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). “Amid the uncertainty and confusion of the current state of the world, students remain some of the key drivers of change. They are rising to the challenges they are facing and working hard to provide much-needed support to their families and communities. With the help of partners like McDonald’s, TMCF is committed to supporting these outstanding students and helping them develop into tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

The Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program was launched in 2020 in an effort to help students continue their education during the pandemic. The program will award thirty-four scholarships, up to $15,000 each, to students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the ability of students to attend college, we are honored to provide support and financial resources to help HBCU students nationwide turn their dreams of going to and staying in college into reality,” said Marty Gillis, New Jersey McDonald’s Franchisee and National Diversity Marketing Committee Lead. “We are committed to feeding and fostering the communities we serve, and seeing young, gifted and Black students succeed, and couldn’t be prouder to partner with the TMCF for more than 20 years to do so.”

Incoming and current HBCU students should click HERE to apply. Please note the deadline of May 10 at 11:59 PM EST, as well as the following eligibility requirements:

Be 18 years old or older

Be enrolled full-time as a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior attending an HBCU during the 2021-2022 academic school year

Have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.7 or higher

Demonstrate leadership abilities and financial need

Plus, a special congratulatory video starring last year’s recipients…

