First Look: Common Joins Season 2 Of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ [Photos]

This week, Netflix is giving fans a first look at the second season of Never Have I Ever. There’s an interesting new cast addition to the sitcom, which stars up-and-coming Indian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the role of Devi. Netflix announced the one and only Common has joined the series as a recurring guest star!

The famed rapper and actor will play “Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) building.” Apparently, his high-end practice and the celebrity clientele he’s amassed are impressive to everyone, except Nalini.”

Elsewhere, season 2 will see Devi taking on new love. Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

Check out more first-look photos, plus cast and crew credits, below. Get excited — Never Have I Ever season 2 premieres July 2021.

Co-Creator/Writer/EP: Mindy Kaling

Co-Creator/Writer/EP/Showrunner: Lang Fisher

Episodes: 10 x 30-minute episodes