Shop Sustainably: Five Black and Brown Owned Businesses Helping To Save The Earth

Happy Earth Day!

The Earth Day celebration continues with our special list of Black and Brown-owned businesses that are doing their part to protect our environment. These companies are promoting sustainability in different industries from fashion to food. It’s time to utilize your purchasing power to make more conscious consumer decisions that help save the ecosystem.

Take a look at this list of Black and Brown owned businesses helping to save the Earth:

Goodr

Goodr is a Black woman owned business that is focused on eliminating food waste and hunger. The company diverts food waste from businesses and distributes food to people in need. Visit their website for more information, and learn how you can help keep the Earth clean.

Refiberd

This Brown woman owned business was founded by three female engineers, who created the tech startup during the impending pandemic to eliminate global textile waste. According to their company’s website, globally, 93 million tons of textiles are discarded each year, but less than 1% of these textiles are recycled into new clothing. Most companies depend on recycled plastic bottles for sustainable textile production, which does nothing to reduce the textile waste problem.

Refiberd is working to efficiently rid the world of unnecessary textile waste by turning old waste into recycled threads. Learn more about how the company is changing the world on their website.

BLK and Bold

Founders, Pernell & Rod, created BLK & Bold with a desire to make purpose popular. They welcome the obligation to equip young people with tools to live their best lives and overcome familiar unfortunate circumstances by turning a daily ritual, enjoying a cup of coffee & tea, into a means of giving back. BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness. All of their conscious decisions spill over into their supply chain, providing environmentally friendly business practices. Discover more about how BLK & Bold is working to eradicate the issues in our communities on their site. Proclaim Proclaim is a female-founded lingerie line with shade inclusive and sustainable styles that has garnered the press’s attention for their popular products since they started in 2017. Their founder Shobha Phillips and her team work to support smaller supply chain operations to ensure transparency, safe working conditions and fair compensation. The undies are made from a unique material known as Tencel, which produces fibers made up of wood pulp and eucalyptus which in turn cuts emissions. Proclaim is working to reduce the carbon footprint with in-house dyes and fabric mills in LA. Learn more about the company their site. Goodee Twin brothers Byron and Dexter Peart founded Goodee in 2017 to curate a space to easily find and procure environmentally friendly essentials and home goods. The Goodee team gives a resourceful platform to artisans around the world. Goodee has become a one-stop-shop for eco-friendly furnishings, services, and zero-waste wholesalers. Learn more about what Goodee is doing to support the environment on their website. Happy shopping, lovers! Help protect the planet in a more eco-friendly and sustainable way.

