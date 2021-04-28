Sanaa Lathan & Lior Raz Star In New Netflix Thriller ‘Hit & Run’ [Video Teaser]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Sanaa Lathan is starring in an all-new Netflix movie titled Hit & Run, alongside actor Lior Raz. Due this August, Lathan will play a talented and ambitious journalist in New York, who is contacted by an ex who needs help investigating a murder. Raz plays a retired special forces soldier who is forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident.

Here is the official synopsis:

“In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.”

Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale) will direct five episodes, including the pilot, according to a press release. Check out a teaser, plus additional cast and crew information, below.

Creators, Writers and Executive Producers: Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz (Fauda); Dawn Prestwich & Nicole Yorkin (The Killing)

Showrunners: Prestwich and Yorkin also serve as showrunners.

Director/EP: Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale) directs five episodes, including the pilot.

Additional Cast: Kaelen Ohm as Danielle Wexler, Moran Rosenblatt as Tali Shapira, Gal Toren as Ron Harel, Gregg Henry as Martin Wexler, Lior Ashkenazi as Assaf Talmor

Will you be tuning into Sanaa’s latest Netflix offering? Chime in with your thoughts.

