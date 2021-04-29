La’Ron Hines & Social Media’s Favorite Preschoolers Chat About Newfound TikTok Stardom With The Big Tigger Morning Show

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

La’Ron Hines is the social media creator who is famous for asking his preschoolers, “are you smart?” Hines is an artist and actor who has garnered 300k followers on Instagram and over 6 million on TikTok by sharing a mix of videos of him creating and the coolest preschoolers on the Internet. He and a few of the toddlers from his viral videos, Lauri, JaBria and Zan recently sat down with Atlanta’s V103 radio show The Big Tigger Morning Show to chat about a few of their favorite things and what’s next for the TikTok stars.

How did Hines and the crew of preschoolers come about? He shares that his mom encouraged him to share videos of the funny toddlers.

“I would just hang out with them— no filming— and we would just hang out, just talk and they would say some funny stuff. So I’m like ‘let me start asking them these questions’ and then the first episode went over really well, and we just decided to keep going,” the 19-year-old expressed during the interview.

The series now has up to 91 episodes where La’Ron simply asks questions and the group of preschoolers hilariously answer with such pure and innocent responses.

They all made a surprise appearance on the 2021 Golden Globes after gaining the attention of hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. As huge fans of the kids, Fey and Poehler were sure to give them their own segment.

La’Ron told the Atlanta morning show that their TikTok stardom has opened up incredible opportunities for himself and the children. As the videos gained traction and several million views, he made sure each child had their own brand, individually and collectively so that they can rightfully benefit from the opportunities.

The best part of the interview is when Zan, the usually reserved and quiet child of the bunch, cheerfully answered when Tigger asked about his favorite song. He, Lauri and JaBria all broke out in their own adorable rendition of Zan’s favorite song Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” JaBria is the most outspoken and well-known of all the children, because the fabulous toddler is always ready for the camera. She told Tigger, “I’m TikTok famous. I love to do videos with my brother.”

From Mississippi to Hollywood, these young stars are destined for greatness. They continue to share hilarious videos singing, answering questions and entertaining the masses. Watch the entire interview with The Big Tigger Morning Show below.

