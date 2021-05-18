Get Excited: Nathalie Emmanuel To Star In Dracula-Inspired Thriller ‘The Bride’ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Nathalie Emmanuel is lending her talent to an upcoming thriller, inspired by Dracula and titled The Bride.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday‘s Garrett Hedlund will star alongside the Game of Thrones alum in the Jessica M. Thompson-directed movie. And, apparently, there is a ton of excitement surrounding the film, seeing as Dracula is such a popular classic.

From Deadline:

“Inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the pic is a contemporary horror thriller that tells the story of a young woman who is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Given the popularity of the Dracula IP, execs are excited about the possibility of this project, seeing it as a potential franchise, with the studio fast-tracking the movie for an end-of-summer start.”

Aside from this latest announcement, Nathalie has been putting in work per usual. You can catch her in Netflix’s Army of Thieves and in F9, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Garrett, as mentioned, starred alongside Andra Day in Billie Holiday, in which he played a United States government official who wanted to ruin her life and career.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bride. We can’t wait to see some first-look photos and the trailer.

