New Super Model Mommy Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child In An Unexpected Social Media Post

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Super model and actress Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child in an unexpected social media post.

The happy mom captioned her recent post, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” The photo she posted is her hand holding her child’s precious feet. Though the photo and caption are both a bit inconspicuous, we could assume by the floral dress that Campbell welcomed a daughter into the world.

“So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she continued in her caption to her newly born daughter. “There is no greater love.”

Campbell told Evening Standard magazine in 2017 that she had thoughts about becoming a mother but wasn’t in a rush to have a child of her own. “I think about having children all the time,” she said. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.” Naomi Campbell, now 50 years old, decided to start her motherhood journey at the time that was ideal for her. She has appeared in countless magazines, runways and films. Campbell is joyously dedicating this next phase of her life to raising her child and she took her time before committing to the mommy lifestyle.

Campbell later spoke with WSJ Magazine in October 2019 following up about if children were in her near future. She told the magazine at that time, “Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me.” The universe brought her this new bundle of joy just a few years later. Congrats Naomi Campbell! Check out the Twitter reveal below.

Also On Global Grind: