Watch: ABC Drops The First Official Teaser For ‘Queens’ Starring Eve, Brandy, & Naturi Naughton

We’ve been enthusiastically waiting on ABC’s upcoming series Queens — the show stars some of our faves, so we can’t wait for it to drop. Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton will play three of four famous women who were a part of a ’90s group that is trying to regain momentum. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of the network:

“Estranged and out of touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches—their ‘90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world. Queens stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.”

The ladies have been thick as thieves as they prep for the release of the highly-anticipated series, hitting Instagram with several clips of them spending time together, as well as some BTS moments.

Praising Power star Naturi, Brandy hit Instagram with a #Queens LEWK in one photo and said in the accompanying message, “@Naturi4real you just have it my girl! You make everybody around you better.” See that sweet moment below and more HERE.

Check out the first official teaser below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

