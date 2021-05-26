“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Dr. Woo Tells His Asian Hate Experience While Tatting Up The Hosts

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Red Table Talk”.

This week’s guest is celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. He has done tattoos for Drake, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Cara Delevingne, Chiara Ferragni and many others.

Jada takes Gammy and Willow on a special field trip for a magical bucket list surprise! She’s secured a coveted spot on renowned tattoo artist Dr. Woo’s mile-long waiting list… and they’re all getting matching tattoos! During this intimate ink session, the notoriously private Dr. Woo opens up about his Chinese-American roots and how he talks to his young children about racism.

In this clip, Dr. Woo tells a story about how he went to a store last year with his kids (ages 10 and 6), and the two boys accidentally knocked over a stand/shelf, and the owner of the store yelled at them telling them to “go back to where you came from.”

Dr. Woo talks about how his children were very confused by this as they had never heard such a thing. And they weren’t sure what the store owner meant – to go home? Or where else did he mean? They are kids so they didn’t understand.

Have you ever been in this situation? Also we really thought it was interesting how Dr. Woo brought up how the way others see us can be so different from the way we see ourselves. What did you think about that? Do you talk to your kids about race?

Tune-in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, May 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET for a new episode of “Red Table Talk.”

