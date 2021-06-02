The Girl Who Pushed A Grizzly Bear To Protect Her Dogs Just Said What We Were ALL Thinking… [Viral Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

A young girl has gone viral after a video of her taking action against a huge grizzly bear went viral.

In the quick clip, you see the bear climbing toward four small dogs, who are barking and fending it off as best they can. Suddenly, a lady runs toward the bear, pushing it off the wall it was climbing to get to her pets. That lady is actually a 17-year-old California teen by the name of Hailey Morinico — and she says that in the moment, she didn’t realize she was fighting a bear.

“The mother bear was with her two young cubs looking for food before she began pawing at Morinico’s four barking canines – Wednesday, Sparkles, Valentina and TJ,” Daily Mail reports. According to the site, Hailey also told Good Morning America: “Honestly, I did not know it was a bear until right after I pushed it,” adding “I didn’t know I had it in me to be honest. Who does that? Who in their right mind pushes a bear?”

She took the words right out of our mouths, amirite?

‘The bear, she was picking up this dog, Valentina, and she was literally off of the ground, and I had to do what I had to do,” Hailey reportedly said in another interview with CNN. “So I knelt down and I had about two seconds to think, and the first thing that popped into my head was to push the bear off the ledge.” Valentina is Hailey’s mom’s support dog.

If you missed the viral clip, check it out below. What would you have done?

