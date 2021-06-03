Welcoming Motherhood: Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Adopting A Child

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up about her plans to adopt a child in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Haddish spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier when she revealed that she has already began the process of adoption by completing a series of parenting classes. The film star expressed that it is something that is “super important” in her personal life plan, “for a multitude of reasons.” Tiffany Haddish has been vocal about growing up in the foster care system herself. Naturally, this step toward non-traditional motherhood is something that she is looking forward to embracing.

In celebration of Foster Care Awareness Month, the 41-year-old entertainer explained, “first of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

She also included, “I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now.”

While most people looking to adopt seek out a newborn or infant, Tiffany Haddish specifically wants to influence an older child’s life with this adoption process. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Haddish is busy preparing for the new season of her and Ali Wong’s animated Adult Swim series, Tuca & Bertie. According to Deadline, she is also gearing up to play Olympic great Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic, which was announced today.

Though her hands are full with work, Haddish is eager to adopt an older child to continue preparing them for the “big, bad world.”

Watch a clip from her interview with Entertainment Tonight below.

