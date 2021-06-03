Welcoming Motherhood: Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Adopting A Child

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up about her plans to adopt a child in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
She also included, “I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now.”
While most people looking to adopt seek out a newborn or infant, Tiffany Haddish specifically wants to influence an older child’s life with this adoption process. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”
Haddish is busy preparing for the new season of her and Ali Wong’s animated Adult Swim series, Tuca & Bertie. According to Deadline, she is also gearing up to play Olympic great Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic, which was announced today.
Though her hands are full with work, Haddish is eager to adopt an older child to continue preparing them for the “big, bad world.”
Watch a clip from her interview with Entertainment Tonight below.