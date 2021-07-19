We’ll Miss You: Madeleine Mantock Is Leaving The ‘Charmed’ Reboot [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Madeleine Mantock is saying goodbye to Charmed after three seasons of starring in the controversial reboot.

The 31-year-old actress didn’t reveal the reason for her exit from the show, but she did thank the network and fans in her announcement.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock told TVLine in an exclusive statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro added to Mantock’s statement and said they will miss her, but they understand her need to follow her heart.

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” Kruger and Shapiro told TVLine. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Fans of the original know that Shannen Doherty, who previously portrayed the eldest Halliwell sister (Prue), also left after season 3. Is it coincidence or the writing on the wall for the series’ firstborns? More gorgeous photos of Madeleine Mantock below and tune into the season 3 Charmed finale this Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

