Tune In: Netflix Drops A Mysterious Teaser For ‘Clickbait’ Starring Adrian Grenier [Video]

Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, and Zoe Kazan star in a new thriller from Netflix. Titled Clickbait and due August 25, the limited series follows a family man whose abusiveness toward women is unveiled after he mysteriously disappears.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”. Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

In the teaser video, it does appear Nick Brewer is being held captive, but this seems like the kind of series with tons of twists and turns so we’ll just have to wait and see. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.

Also worth noting: Betty Gabriel, who plays the wife of the accused, is no stranger to the thriller genre, of course. We’ve seen her in Get Out, Unfriended: Dark Web, The Purge: Election Year, and more, so it will be great to see the actress back in her element.

Be sure to tune into Clickbait next month on Netflix!

