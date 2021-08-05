Fans Are This Much Closer To The Return Of ‘Dear White People’ For Its Last & Final Season [Video]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Netflix’s Dear White People is set to return for its fourth and final season. The series’ Twitter account posted a cryptic teaser video to prove its return is really happening.

Fans have been patiently awaiting the show’s return since last season debuted August 2019. Well, there is officially something to be hopeful for. The Dear White People Twitter account posted a very short ten second clip of an unidentifiable hand playing a record, which we presume is Logan Browning who plays the lead character Samantha White in the series.

There aren’t many updates about the forthcoming season, and no official teaser has been released yet. However, we will share what we do know about the series’ return for fans itching to know.

The show was renewed in October 2019 after Season 3 was released to Netflix. The show’s creator and executive producer, Justin Simien, shared in a statement, “I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix. This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

The cast received a special FaceTime call from Marque Richardson, who plays Reggie in the series:

Similar to many 2020 productions, production on the fourth season was inevitably delayed from its early 2020 start date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t until later in the summer where ProductionWeekly reported that production was due to start on October 13th, 2020 in Los Angeles. A few mishaps were reported since the production restart because there was an outbreak and a delay in restarting after the Christmas break due to Los Angeles’ high case numbers.

Most of the cast is expected to return including Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, who plays Troy Fairbanks, and DeRon Horton as Lionel Higgens. Though one cast member will not be returning. Jeremy Tardy, who played Rashid Bakr, has opted out of continuing with the final season due to contract disputes he revealed in a thread on Twitter last September.

Earlier this year, it was announced Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown would be playing a character in the final season. Deadline reports that his character details are being kept under wraps.

Well, it’s finally happening! Season 4 of Dear White People returns. Fingers crossed that it is released some time this year. The final season will follow previous season’s episode counts and it is expected to be 10 episodes long.

Stay tuned for more updates on the series return. Check out the short teaser below.

