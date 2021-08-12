Colin In Black & White: First-Look Photos From Kaepernick’s Upcoming Netflix Series

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s been a little over one year since Netflix announced its upcoming project starring athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick. Today, we have more details and some first-look photos.

The limited series, titled Colin In Black & White and co-created by Ava Duvernay, is due October 29. It will focus on Kaep’s formative high school years in six 30-minute episodes. Here’s the official synopsis:

“From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

As mentioned, Jaden Michael will play Young Colin and it’s some pretty spot-on casting, if photos are any indication:

We can’t wait to see a trailer, so stay tuned for that update. Plus, more photos and the official cast and crew credits below.

Format: 6 x 30 minute episodes

Co-Creators: Ava DuVernay & Colin Kaepernick

Directors: Ava DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon

Executive Producers: Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Starrbury

Cast: Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick

Also On Global Grind: