Hollywood Royalty: Which Iconic Angela Bassett Movie Character Are You? [Quiz]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s Angela Bassett‘s birthday and we continue to be in awe of her beauty, talent, grace, and work ethic.

Now a living legend, Bassett began her acting career back in the ’80s after graduating from Yale University. Whether she was playing a small role or the star of the film, she always gave it her all and years later, most of her big screen titles are considered classics. Ms. Bassett blew us away with her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It and had us all in our feels when she took on the role of Voletta Wallace, Biggie Smalls’ mom, in Notorious.

Not only has she done an amazing job with bringing the stories of real women to life, she’s built fictional characters from scratch and those portrayals were unforgettable as well. In How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Bassett played an uptight mom in her 40s who was stuck in a rut and in desperate need of love, fun, and companionship. In Waiting To Exhale, she played Bernadine Harris, a scorned homemaker who’d given up her dreams for a cheating husband. In Jumping The Broom, Bassett starred opposite Paula Patton as the bourgeois mom who thinks no one is good enough for her daughter. And, most recently, Bassett slayed as gunslinging feminist Anna May in Gunpowder Milkshake. The list goes on and on.

At 63 years old, Angela Bassett is nothing to be played with and she looks damn good. Join us in wishing our versatile Queen the happiest of birthdays!!

Also On Global Grind: