Halle Berry’s Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Bruised’ Was Initially Written For This White Actress [Details Inside]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut with Netflix’s upcoming film Bruised releasing this Fall. The actress who also stars in the film, shared that the role was originally written for Blake Lively.

The former Gossip Girl star declined the role, which prompted Berry to present a similar story to the film’s producer Basil Iwanyk.

Berry appeared in Entertainment Weekly’s cover story to promote the film. “They gave me the script and I loved the story, but it was written for a twenty-something Irish Catholic white woman,” she told the publication. “I couldn’t get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me?”

Berry was able to twist the story to fit a fresher narrative that appealed to a middle-aged Black woman and a role that she could portray herself.

“Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work — making it about a middle-aged Black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance,” she continued. “When you’re young we all get chances, they’re a dime a dozen. But when you’re at a certain stage in life it becomes something more impactful and meaningful, right? So about six months later when [Lively] decided in her own time that it wasn’t for her, I went to the producer, Basil Iwanyk, who I’d just done John Wick 3’ with, and gave him my pitch. And he said, ‘Great, we love that idea. Now go find a director.’”

Berry was unsuccessful in finding a director for the film and presented herself, making her directorial debut.

Bruised follows a disgraced MMA fighter, Jackie Justice, who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting. When her 6-year-old son, Manny, the child she abandoned years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie is forced to face her demons and face one of the fiercest rising stars of the MMA world. She fights to become the mother her child deserves.

Berry shared her excitement to Twitter, saying “this one feels different.” She also showcased some behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

Fans are excited to see Halle Berry as the leading lady and director of Bruised. The highly-anticipated film will premiere on Netflix on November 24.

Also On Global Grind: