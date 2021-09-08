Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande & More Star In New Netflix Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ [Teaser]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Netflix has announced a new star-studded comedy titled Don’t Look Up. Starring heavy hitters like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and more, the film will follow two low-level astronomers who are trying to save all of mankind.

Here’s the official (and hilarious) synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

In accordance with today’s announcement, Netflix also dropped a teaser. Tune into that below, plus official cast and crew credits. Don’t Look Up hits theaters December 10 and will become available on the streaming service just in time for the holidays — Christmas Eve, December 24.

Directed by: Adam McKay

Screenplay by: Adam McKay

Story by: Adam Mckay & David Sirota

Produced by: Adam McKay, p.g.a. & Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep

Also On Global Grind: