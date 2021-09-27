Get Excited: A Steamy New Season Of ‘Sex/Life’ Is On Its Way

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Great news, Sex/Life fans… the hot and heavy series has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. In a press release that went out today, September 27, the streamer broke the news, also announcing that all season regulars would return for season 2.

Showrunner, creator, executive producer, and writer Stacy Rukeyser said in a statement: “Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Season 1 had an extremely impressive viewership, as 67 million households tuned in during the first four weeks, alone. The story followed an unhappy wife and mom (Sarah Shahi), who derailed her marriage after fantasizing about the sex and life she used to have with a former flame. Check out a trailer and synopsis below if you haven’t tuned in already.

Synopsis: “Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

