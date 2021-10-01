Rest In Peace: TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Killed In Car Crash, Along With Three Others, Following Police Chase [Details]

We are sad to report that TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar was killed in a horrible car crash last Sunday. Salazar, who was just 19 years old, was driving with three others in his vehicle when police reportedly initiated a traffic stop. The stop turned into a police chase, which reportedly led to the San Antonio, Texas teenager driving off-road and speeding into a ditch.

From PEOPLE:

“According to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy overheard a call from the Crystal City Police Department initiating a traffic stop with a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. The police officer then told deputies he was involved in an active pursuit with the vehicle. The sheriff’s deputy assisted the officer in attempting to deploy a tire deflection device, but it was unsuccessful, the department wrote on social media. Authorities tell PEOPLE that Salazar was driving the Camaro traveling north on Highway US 83 when he drove off the road, over-corrected and then sped across the roadway into a ditch.”W

Police have stated the aforementioned Camaro hit several trees and caught fire. All four passengers were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Salazar was best known for his TikTok presence as @GabeNotBabe. He had well over 2 million followers and loved to create funny lip sync skits. If you would like to donate to his GoFundMe, click here.

We are praying for all of the passengers’ families at this time. May Salazar and his companions rest in peace.

