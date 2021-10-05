ICYMI: Netflix Partners With Howard University On $5.4 Million College Scholarship In Chadwick Boseman’s Name

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s been a little over one year since Chadwick Boseman passed away. In that time, fans and colleagues have kept the late icon’s legacy alive with tributes, storytelling, and compassion.

Most recently, Netflix joined forces with Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, to honor his memory with a $5.4 million inaugural scholarship. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, established with the support of his wife Simone, will award incoming students four years of tuition at HU’s College of Fine Arts.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick,M.D. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

The first Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to one student in each class beginning Fall 2021 — students who “exemplify exceptional skills in the arts reminiscent of Mr. Boseman, and who demonstrate financial need,” Netflix states via press release.

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers,” adds Mrs. Boseman in her own statement. “My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

“It is with enormous pride that we announce our endowment of the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship. While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired. He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same” Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, said. “We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University for making this possible.”

Students who are awarded the new scholarship will have demonstrated a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion, according to the announcement. Click here to meet the first four recipients.