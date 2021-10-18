Workout Out To Beyoncé: Peloton & Beyoncé Team Up For Their Biggest Artist Series To Date Helping Members Find Their Inner Power

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Peloton and Beyoncé announce the newest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series launching October 19, for its’ most extensive artist series to date.

The world’s leading interactive fitness platform and the most-nominated female artist is Grammy history are offering 72 hours of powerful content, 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London. The series is one of the brand’s most anticipated events with a reach of over 5.9 million Pelton members across the globe.

This next series will explore the relationship between members inner and outer power, discovering how to find strength with inspiration from the world around us and from within. Members are harnessing their motivation to expand the mind and challenge their bodies to iconic Beyoncé records.

Beyoncé’s discipline and consistency is unmatched so her partnership with the Peloton community will help members find their own purpose from the world around them, as they each come together in the spirit of inclusivity and step into their individual power.

In conjunction with the brand’s live programming, daily on-demand classes will allow members to curate a well-rounded Peloton x Beyoncé experience at their own pace. The nine modalities members can choose from include cycling, tread, tread bootcamp and off-equipment offerings such as strength, barre, stretching and an outdoor run and walk.

The global event kicks off with a two-for-one ride live from the new Peloton Studios in London. Each series class can be accessed on the app which new members can access for a free 30 day trial period.

Beyoncé and Peloton are also expanding their social impact partnership, providing the fitness facilities of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with Peloton Bikes this fall. The initiative aims to build on Peloton and Beyoncé’s shared commitment to providing access to best-in-class fitness, inspiring this generation of HBCU students to source their power physically and mentally, through movement. Thousands of students redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships at the onset of the partnership, ensuring students can enjoy Peloton’s library of content on-and off-equipment. The confirmed partnered schools include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

Peloton aims to continue its pursuit toward long-term recruiting partnerships across the internship, undergraduate and graduate levels while also shining a light on HBCU students.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

Be sure to join the global event launching tomorrow, October 19 across the Peloton app. Watch the video from the Peloton x Beyoncé collaboration below.

