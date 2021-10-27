‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Reacts To LeBron James Saying He “Didn’t Like The Ending”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a bone to pick with LeBron James after he voiced his opinion on the season finale.

Like many, LeBron didn’t agree with the ending, in which the main character decides not to hop on a plane to the United States where he’d be able to visit with his estranged daughter. Instead, he turns around, seemingly to confront all those running the deadly Squid Game that’s killing off the Korean population. At a press conference, LeBron’s teammate Anthony Davis asked if he’d finished the hit series, at which point the NBA champion responded: “Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though,” adding “I know they’re starting it off with a season two but like, get on the f*cking flight and go see your daughter, bro… like what are you doing?”

LeBron wasn’t necessarily criticizing Hwang Dong-hyuk — as a family man and #GirlDad, we can definitely see why the ending ruffled his feathers. And, great shows with controversial characters will do that to you!

Dong-hyuk wasn’t feeling the comment though and responded during an interview with The Guardian. (We’re not sure if Dong-hyuk saw the full LeBron video and it’s worth noting that The Guardian posed the topic in a way that sounds more critical than it was. The publication wrote: “US basketball legend LeBron James, who loved the show, had this to say: ‘I didn’t like the ending though. What are you doing?,’” when that wasn’t the full comment).

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Dong-hyuk quipped. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” Dong-hyuk went on, adding “But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending… if he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

LeBron hit Twitter when he caught wind of the snarky comment.

Dong-hyuk previously opened up about why he ended season 1 the way he did. More on that HERE.

If you haven’t tuned into the deadly series, get into it not now, but right now.

