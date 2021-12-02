Tune In Tonight: Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess & More Star In ‘Annie Live!’ On NBC

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

NBC will be airing a production of Annie Live! tonight and a few of your faves will be taking the stage.

Following Hairspray Live!, Peter Pan Live!, and Rent Live!, Annie Live! will feature the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Celina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, and more. “‘The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow’ this holiday season as NBC has found its next live musical event: the beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit Annie Live!,” NBC states on its official website. “Annie Live! features Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as the musical’s infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan. Henson will play opposite Celina Smith in the titular role of Annie. Already a triple threat at the age of 12, Smith was selected in a nationwide casting search and can currently be seen on the series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.”

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip and the full cast list, as reported by Just Jared, below.

Celina Smith as Annie Bennett Warbucks

Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks

Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan

Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell

Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan

Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis

Jeff Kready as Bert Healy

Alan Toy as Franklin Delano Roosevelt

McKenzie Kurtz as Star to Be

Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy

Audrey Cymone as Pepper

Cate Elefante as Kate

Felice Kakaletris as Molly

Sophie Knapp as July

Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, Karla Garcia, Kayla Goins, Luke Hawkins, Christopher Hernandez, Afra Hines, Trinity Inay, Jeff Kready, McKenzie Kurtz, Jenny LaRoche, Brandt Martinez, Morgan Marcell, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McCleskey, Giana Rice, Eliseo Roman, Lily Tamburo, Sherrod Tate, Kennedy Thompson, Tanairi Vazquez, Jacob Keith Watson, Alex Wong, and Corde Young as Ensemble members.

Of course there will also be some dope musical moments to look forward to, with participation from Henson and Scherzinger… check out the full tracklisting:

1. Overture – Annie Live! Orchestra

2. Maybe – Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith

3. It’s the Hard-Knock Life – Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith

4. Tomorrow – Celina Smith

5. We’d Like to Thank You Herbert Hoover – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

6. Little Girls – Taraji P. Henson

7. I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here – Nicole Scherzinger, Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith

8. N.Y.C. – Harry Connick, Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Original Television Cast of Annie Live!, Celina Smith & McKenzie Kurtz

9. Sign – Harry Connick, Jr. & Taraji P. Henson

10. Easy Street – Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty & Taraji P. Henson

11. We Got Annie – Nicole Scherzinger & Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

12. You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile – Jeff Kready & Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

13. Tomorrow (Cabinet Reprise) – Ben Davis, Celina Smith, Alan Toy, Anastacia McCleskey & Jacob Keith Watson

14. Something Was Missing – Harry Connick, Jr.

15. I Don’t Need Anything But You – Harry Connick, Jr., Original Television Cast of Annie Live! & Celina Smith

16. Maybe (Warbucks’ Reprise) – Harry Connick, Jr.

17. A New Deal for Christmas – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

18. Tomorrow (Finale) – Original Television Cast of Annie Live!

Annie Live! airs tonight, Dec 2, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Get excited.

