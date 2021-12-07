Tabitha Brown Talks About Her New YouTube Originals Preschool Series, ‘Tab Time’ In Exclusive Interview

Actress and creator Tabitha Brown debuted her YouTube Originals preschool series, Tab Time, last week (Dec. 1). Brown sat down with Sammy to discuss the new 10-episode series in an exclusive interview.

Tabitha Brown was one of our winners of the 2020 Quarantine Awards for creating viral content that was both inspiring and informative. Brown prides herself on her authenticity and her lifestyle, which includes being a self-taught vegan chef and reminding people to be themselves because “that’s their business.”

In the short interview, the two chat about Brown’s successful partnerships, the inspiration behind creating a children’s series, remaining true to herself and her upcoming ventures. Brown talks about how Tab Time is helping children grow emotionally and mentally with a series of activities, recurring animated characters and special guests like comedian Lil Rel Howery. She also taps in with one of our favorite little social media stars, Jabria in the first episode. The Chi actress also shared some of her upcoming plans like appearing onscreen more and opening a vegan restaurant called Kale My Name in Los Angeles. Brown also hinted at a possible talk show in the works.

An episode of Tab Time will debut on Brown’s YouTube channel weekly over the next nine weeks. Fans can expect to see more special guests like Cynthia Erivo on the show. Brown talks about working with black-ish’s Miles Brown, who portrays Avi “the avocado.” The series is packed with special surprises and activities for children and parents to enjoy.

Be sure to catch the entire interview with Tabitha Brown below and follow Tab Time on her YouTube channel weekly.

