Tune In: Netflix Drops First-Look Photos From ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2

Raising Dion is heading back to Netflix with a second season, so get excited. The heartwarming show follows a young Black boy (Ja’Siah Young) who discovers he has superpowers following the mysterious death of his dad (portrayed by Michael B. Jordan). Here’s the official season 2 synopsis:

“Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Raising Dion returns to Netflix February 1. Check out more first-look photos below, plus the the official cast and crew credits.

Showrunner/Executive Producer: Carol Barbee

Executive Producers: Executive Producers: Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu (EP/D), Michael Green, Darren Grant (EP/D), and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, Marta Fernández

Based On: Based on the Comic Book by Dennis Liu

Cast/Characters: Alisha Wainwright (Nicole Warren), Ja’Siah Young (Dion Warren), Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Rome Flynn (Tevin Wakefield), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), Josh Ventura (David Marsh)

