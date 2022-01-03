Soulja Boy Is Trading In His Old Rap Beef For TV In Upcoming Revolt Show [Video]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Soulja Boy announces his upcoming tv show headed to Revolt this month. The rapper has made huge claims, being the first rapper to do literally everything, and it made for some extremely entertaining moments in 2021. Now, Big Draco is entering a new chapter in television.

The rap pioneer’s show is allegedly set to debut on the platform January 21. Soulja Boy shared the news on social media in an Instagram live stream.

“2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy,” Soulja Boy announced. “Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m a actor now.”

Though he may have been the first artist to explode on YouTube or streaming, he wouldn’t be the first rapper to crossover from the stage to the big screen. He would join the long list of artists to successfully do so like his Verzuz contender Bow Wow and artists turned Hollywood stars like Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Will Smith, Ice Cube and Ludacris.

Soulja Boy will join other artists on the network like Killer Mike, Fat Joe and Rapsody who have shows on Revolt TV as well.

No other details were released concerning his leap into acting, but Big Draco says he’s leaving all the rap beef in 2021 and turning over a new leaf in 2022. Soulja Boy first teased the idea for a television show coming to Revolt during an Instagram Live in October.

“Big shout-out to P Diddy, big shout-out to Revolt,” he said. “I got a new TV show coming out on Revolt TV. Shout-out to Puff Daddy, y’all know what the f*ck going on. My new TV show is coming soon and it’s going viral, no cap.”

