Adapted From Octavia E. Butler’s Famed Novel, ‘Kindred,’ Gets Series Order At FX [Details Inside]

The adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel Kindred gets a series order at FX.

The series is based on the forceful 1979 novel by Hugo Award winner and MacArthur Fellow Butler. Kindred follows a young Black woman in Los Angeles who finds herself pulled back and forth in time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX ordered a pilot for Kindred back in March 2021. Zola director Janicza Bravo directed the pilot episode. Newcomers Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe—Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan join the series’ ensemble cast.

The series order comes from FX Productions and writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who many fans may recognize from HBO’s Watchmen.

“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has done a phenomenal job of adapting Kindred for FX and honoring the legacy and timeless value of Octavia Butler’s groundbreaking novel,” FX’s President of original programming Nick Grad. “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is brilliant, and we can’t wait to resume production with this incredibly talented and dedicated cast.”

Jacobs-Jenkins will serve as showrunner on the series and executive producer with Courtney Lee-Mitchell, who holds the rights to the novel.

More details:

Kindred centers on Dana (Johnson), an aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and moved to Los Angeles to claim a future that for once feels all her own. Before she can get settled into her new home, however, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th century plantation with which she and her family are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads through her past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

