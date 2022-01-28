Overtime Elite Hosts First Takeover Event At OTE Arena In ATL, Featuring Dunk Contest & King Of The Court Competition

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Overtime Elite hosted its first takeover event at OTE Arena in Atlantic Station on Wednesday night and Global Grind was in the building.

Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden, attended the takeover event, which was sponsored by Meta Quest and State Farm. The event featured a VR Dunk Show and King of the Court competition followed by a performance by K Camp. Special guest participants included Mikey Williams, Trey Parker, Abdul Beyah Jr. and Eli and Isaac Ellis.

Cam Newton, Matt James and Tyler Cameron all stopped by to take in the action.

The Meta Quest Dunk how aired live in 180 degrees on Meta Quest, Quest 2, and Rift headsets via Horizon Venues.

The players split up in two teams (Team Duke and Team Agent), taking turns putting on an absolute show. A highlight of the night was guest Trey Parker throwing a dunk down after jumping over 7-0 center Jah Jackson.

In the State Farm King of the Court competition, players went one on one and had to score three points to advance to the next round.

In the end it was a Bryce Griggs and Jazian Gortman showdown in the championship round. The two went back and forth, but Griggs was the first to three and was crowned the State Farm King of the Court.

Bryce walked away from the event with the crown AND this custom ICEBOX chain.

After the event K. Camp performed several of his greatest hits.

Overtime Elite will return to the court this weekend and host Combine Academy, Our Saviour Lutheran and Sunrise Christian Prep on Friday and Saturday. Tip off on Friday is at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

