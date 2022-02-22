Britney Spears Lands Huge Publishing Deal For A Memoir Exploring Her Family Dynamic & Exclusive BTS To Her Legendary Career

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Britney Spears lands an enormous publishing deal for a memoir, which will explore her relationship with her family and give fans behind-the-scenes access to her legendary music and entertainment career.

Variety reports the book will feature Spears’ accounts of her chart-topping music career, her private life, and her dismantled relationship with her family. It is also set to earn her $15 million in the process, after months of bidding wars between publishers desperate to collaborate with her on the story.

In January, Spears accused her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn, of selling a book at her expense.

“She was never around me that much 15 years ago… so why are we even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” she shared on Twitter in response to Jamie’s comments in a Good Morning America interview about their relationship.

The interview also suggested that Jamie Lynn has opened up more about the things left unsaid between the two sisters in her memoir Things I Should Have Said, which was due to be released a few days after the interview on Jan. 18.

Britney is taking matters into her own hands.

Spears’ recent publishing deal is considerably one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas. The Obama’s reportedly netted $60 million from a deal with Penguin Random House for the rights to their individual memoirs in 2017.

Fans are relishing in the singer’s future author accomplishments on social media.

Since she has been given full control of her life since her controversial 13 year conservatorship ended back in September 2021, Britney has been on a constant quest to take control of her own narrative. The singer made it clear that she intends to speak up since she was granted authority over her personal and financial affairs again.

The upcoming memoir is sure to sell out. Congrats, Britney!

Also On Global Grind: