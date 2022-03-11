The Circle Of Life: Caleb McLaughlin Reunites With Rafiki At Animal Kingdom

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Talk about a full circle moment!

While much of the world might know Caleb McLaughlin as one of the stars of the NETFLIX hit series ‘Stranger Things’, ten years ago he made his Broadway debut as Young Simba in Broadway’s award-winning musical “The Lion King.” He actually held his role for two years in the immensely popular stage show, which makes it all the more of a full circle career moment that the former “The Lion King” star posed for a photo with Rafiki at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla during a visit last month.

Caleb also posted a few other photos from his trip, which included other Walt Disney World Parks, like The Magic Kingdom. You definitely can’t visit Disney World without a stop by Cinderella’s castle, right? What are some of your favorite spots to drop by when you go to Disney World? The Animal Kingdom is definitely one of our faves — especially Pandora. We LOVE the Flight of Passage ride, and the Na’vi River Journey is also a really visually stunning and soothing experience too!

Did you guys know that Caleb was a professionally trained dancer in ballet, jazz and tap? Definitely makes sense why he knocked it out of the park in “The New Edition Story”.

Caleb’s most recent social media post showed him getting active in the gym, showing off his boxing and martial arts skills. He’s definitely in great shape!

“Stranger Things” Season 4 arrives on Netflix May 27, 2022

Are you excited? Isn’t it wild that the “Stranger Things” kids are all grown up now?

Also On Global Grind: