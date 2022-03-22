Colorectal Cancer Alliance Partners with Leading Cultural Influencers to Reach Black Americans During National Awareness Month

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation’s leading cancer organization focused on ending this disease is sounding the alarm about the disparities affecting Black Americans and colon cancer.

According to statistics just released by the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined, and Black Americans are about 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 35% more likely to die from it. Despite the recent lowering of the minimum screen age to 45 from 50, many in the Black community will not get screened.

The Alliance is acting with urgency to get the message out by enlisting the support of the country’s foremost culture and influencer marketing agency, Team Epiphany. This collaboration has resulted in an awareness and education campaign called “They Didn’t Say,” which highlights important facts about the impact of colorectal cancer among the Black community. The campaign ambassadors include multimedia mogul and TV personality Charlamagne the God, director, DJ and designed Vashtie, journalist, TV and podcast host Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and award winning photographer Mel D. Cole.

To provide actionable resources and educate the community on the realities of colorectal caner, the culturally connected campaign ambassadors are amplifying the conversation via personal testimonials. Through pointed communications that inspire conversation and compelling content from these influencer partners. #TheyDidntSay helps further educate the Black community through a high-impact campaign.

The Alliance continues the charge to address inequities in colorectal cancer prevention and care. In conjunction with its industry and advocacy partners, the Alliance is providing free at-home test kits to eligible individuals , financial assistance for colonoscopies as well as expenses associated with screening including transportation, lodging and lost work wages.

A team of certified patient and family support navigators guide people through the screening process and provide support for those who have received a diagnosis, through treatment and survivorship.

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month provides a timely platform to get the word out about the healthcare disparities facing Black Americans. See this segment featuring Today show host and Alliance Board member Craig Melvin, who lost his brother Lawrence to colorectal cancer: https://www.today.com/video/blkhlth-nonprofit-encourages-people-to-get-screened-for-colorectal-cancer-134584389952

To find out if you qualify for a free colorectal screening, contact the Colorectal Cancer Alliance helpline at 877-422-2030 or complete the online screening survey at quiz.getscreened.org.

