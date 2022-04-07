Watch: Nike Taps ScHoolboy Q In Latest Commercial Featuring Tiger Woods and His Golf Journey

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Nike taps rapper ScHoolboy Q in latest advertisement featuring Tiger Woods and his golf journey. The retail company recognizes the importance of creative storytelling across industries, and this is the perfect example of music’s intersection into fashion and sports. Watch the commercial below.

ScHoolboy Q helps Nike tell the story of how legendary golfer Tiger Woods has made history throughout his career. ScHoolboy Q is seen on the green in golf attire and a golf cart narrating the challenges Woods has overcome in a predominantly White sport. The South Central rapper asks the question, “What would you be willing to do to chase your dream?”

That question prompts a series of other questions like, “would you be willing to follow it to a place where you’re not welcome?” ScHoolboy Q introduces the advertisement getting ready for a day on the golf course in head to toe Nike golf apparel accessorizing with an iced out grill.

Most recently, the rapper released his latest single “Soccer Dad.” He also recently found an interest in golf himself, so the commercial is timely. A great means to fuse all of ScHoolboy Q’s interests from music to sports.

He recently told PGATour how the game of golf fixed a lot of things about himself in life. Check out the clip below:

The focus is of course about Woods and his determination to succeed against all odds. There is a montage of Woods from childhood to his professional golf career playing between ScHoolboy Q’s narration.

Nike tweeted the promotion with a caption saying, “It isn’t just about golf, it’s about succeeding against all odds. Tiger is never done @tigerwoods @ScHoolboyQ.”

Check out the short Nike ad below with the all star athlete and the all star rapper.

