Exclusive Sneak Preview: Tina Knowles Lawson Guest Stars On ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

It’s a very special week for the Knowles family!

This week Tina Knowles Lawson will make her animated debut as a no-nonsense beautician named “Ms. Gina,” who is styling Penny Proud’s frenemy, LaCienega for her quinceañera on this Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’.

Here’s the full episodic description:

LaCienega’s quinceañera has finally arrived and she has very specific plans for it. When her cousin, LaBrea, an ugly-duckling-turned-beautiful-swan, threatens to steal her thunder, LaCienega grows increasingly hostile, which threatens to alienate Penny and her crew. Meanwhile, Sunset deals with her sister, Melrose’s, passive-aggressive critiques of every aspect of the quinceañera by choosing increasingly extravagant and expensive party elements that threaten to break the bank.

Ooooh this sounds like fun. Gotta love a good quinceañera. Hopefully Penny and Michael and the gang show out for the occasion too.

Check out the clip below:

We can’t believe THAT is the hairstyle that LaCienega chose for her special day. Do you think Ms. Gina will deliver or do something worthy of Beyoncé or Solange instead? We LOVE that she did this show — do you think Blue Ivy will watch with Rumi and Sir? Maybe they’ll have a watch party with Kelly Rowland’s kids too — Titan and Noah.

Can we just say how much we’ve been LOVING ‘The Proud Family’ reboot? It’s one of our favorite shows on Disney + for sure. If you’ve been watching, which episode has been your favorite so far? We really enjoyed the second episode, where Penny Proud became an egotistical influencer. The episode where she elevated to basketball star status was pretty fire too.

Will you be tuning in to ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ this week for Ms. Tina’s episode? New episodes of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ go live every Wednesday.

Also On Global Grind: