Watch Trailer: Yolanda Adams, Serayah & Michael Jai White Star In Upcoming BET+ Drama Series ‘Kingdom Business’

This is what happens when an unlikely star threatens the standing Gospel reign. BET+ debuts the official trailer for upcoming drama series Kingdom Business starring Yolanda Adams, Serayah, Michael Jai White and more. The battle for the Gospel throne is about to begin.

The trailer opens with Michael Beach’s character, Calvin Jordan saying, “Kingdom records is going broke.”

The series takes fans on a behind-the-scenes look into the world of the Gospel music industry and all of the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame and success. The show stars Adams, Serayah, White, and Beach. The eight episode pilot season also features singer and actress Tamar Braxton.

After Serayah’s character Rbel sings at the wake of her fallen friend and dancer, she gains popularity online from a viral video. The trailer reveals White’s character, Caesar, convincing Rbel to let go of her stripper past and take on Gospel super stardom.

Yolanda Adams obviously plays the Queen of Gospel in the series. Adams stars as Denita Jordan, who’s stuck in her traditional ways and afraid of Rbel stealing her spotlight.

“If we don’t expand Gospel, we’ll end up irrelevant,” Caesar tells Denita in the trailer.

The two-minute trailer gets spicy, ending with Denita giving the camera a look of intense rage. Kingdom Business is executive produced by Devon Franklin, Holly Carter and Kirk Franklin. The series will be available to stream on BET+ May 19th.

BET+ shared the trailer with a caption saying, “In this kingdom, there can only be one queen. The battle for the gospel throne is about to begin, y’all ready to see who comes out on top? 👑🎤 #KingdomBusiness premieres May 19, only on BET+.”

Be sure to watch the trailer below.