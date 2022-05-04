Out Of This World: Astronaut Victor Glover To Guide ISS Tour Via Meta Quest 2 For Space Day 2022

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

May the 4th be with you!

Today is obviously a special occasion for fans of Star Wars, but whether you’re big into Yoda or Spock, this week is a big one for all the folks into the stars, planets and any and everything to do with astronomy. Space Day 2022 is coming up this Friday and we’re excited to share some of the ways you can celebrate without ever leaving the crib.

In celebration of Space Day 2022 on May 6, Meta’s all-in-one virtual reality headset, Meta Quest 2, is offering dynamic and immersive ways to travel the stars without leaving the comfort of your own home. From an out-of-this-world ISS tour with astronaut Victor Glover to learning more about NASA’s space exploration plans narrated by everyone’s favorite ‘space captain,’ Patrick Stewart, Quest is your first leap into visiting a new frontier.

If y’all aren’t up on Victor Glover, he is the 15th Black astronaut in space and the first Black astronaut to stay for an extended period. He actually just recently returned to Earth after spending six months on the International Space Station (a collaboration of 15 nations working together to operate a world-class, state-of-the-art orbiting laboratory) after six months as part of the Space X, Crew 1 mission! Tap into MetaQuest HERE to get a tour of the ISS from Victor!

That’s not all MetaQuest has to offer for Space Day either. The complete line up of visual programming includes an episode of UNITE – Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, where VR users step aboard the International Space Station as the crew shares their unique perspective of living, working and building lifetime friendships during life-changing missions in outer space. Check out the trailer below:

There’s also Spacewalkers – Space Explorers: The ISS Experience where you can take your first steps in Space with the world’s first-ever spacewalk captured in cinematic 3D 360-degree VR.

For fans of Star Trek, we highly recommend Journey to Space, a celebration of space exploration narrated by actor Patrick Stewart that showcases the exciting plans NASA and the space community are working on, and the challenges they must overcome to carry out audacious missions such as landing astronauts on Mars.

For the folks who prefer to use their oculus for gaming, you’re in luck!

Shuttle Commander is an accurate physics-based flight simulator where you take to the controls of the space shuttle and land it at various real-world landing sites such as Kennedy Space Centre, White Sands Air Force Base and Edwards Air Force Base.

Another game you might want to try is Space Pirate Trainer DX which puts you inside one of those awesome classic 80s arcade cabinets, where you’ll fight off relentless waves of droids with all the weapons and gadgets a Space Pirate would ever need.

In End Space you can take command of the most advanced starfighter the United Trade Consortium has ever developed in stunning virtual reality as you battle for control of the Tartarus sector.

Last but not least, another treat for the trekkies is Star Trek: Bridge Crew which will immerse you in the Star Trek universe thanks to VR. The game puts you and your friends in the heart of the U.S.S. Aegis.

If you read all of this and still have no idea what Meta Quest 2 is — we can tell you that it’s the latest all-in-one, completely wireless VR headset from Meta that features faster performance and their highest-resolution display ever. Quest 2 features a range of apps and experiences to help you stay entertained: get your heart rate up and burn off calories without leaving home, travel the world from the comfort of your couch, take a much-needed mental health break, or meet up with friends at a virtual concert. Quest 2 retails at $299.