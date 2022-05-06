‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Sneak Peek Reveals Powerful Transformation For Faraday

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’ve got a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s episode of SHOWTIME’s s The Man Who Fell To Earth.

We’re super excited to see more sci-fi featuring Black talent and this new series stars two of our favorite British actors, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, along with Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy.

The show premiered two weeks ago on Sunday, April 24 at 10 p.m, with the first two episodes airing back to back. Both the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic David Bowie film laid the groundwork for The Man Who Fell To Earth television series, which follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

In the clip below from Sunday’s upcoming third episode, Clarke Peters who plays Justin’s father, Josiah, makes it his mission to get Faraday transformed for his trip with Justin by introducing him to an important grooming element for any Black man — a fresh haircut! Josiah also provides Faraday with a new suit. Considering Faraday already made some major physical transformations for his initial voyage to Earth, technically this is a second transformation for him, but definitely a very dynamic one.

Check it out below:

What do you think of the change? Do you love how the show incorporated such an important cultural rite of passage in its storyline?

Here’s a brief synopsis of what to expect from Sunday’s episode:

Justin finally accepts that Faraday’s mission is the next step towards her own long-abandoned dream. With the addition of a wild card risk assessor, they embark on a journey that takes them further than they ever imagined.

The new episode of ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth‘ premieres Sunday May 8 on Showtime