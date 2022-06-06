The Cast of ‘Martin’ Reunite After 30 Years In Upcoming BET+ Special ‘Martin: The Reunion’

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Get ready for ‘Martin: The Reunion’! The cast will finally reunite for the first time in 30 years since the iconic series first premiered.

Watch the short trailer ahead of its release exclusively on BET+.

The special reunion will include interviews with cast members: Martin Lawerence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Tichina Arnold (“Pamela”) and Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”). The reunion will also showcase special musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary and surprise guest appearances. ‘Martin: The Reunion’ is hosted by comedian Affion Crockett.

‘Martin’ Cast To Pay Tribute To Tommy Ford

The entire cast introduces the one-minute trailer with, “This one’s for you Tommy,” expressing their love for their late cast member, Thomas Mikal Ford. Ford died from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm on October 12, 2016 at the age of 52.

Martin became a cult classic show. The trailer refers to the comedy series as, “One of tv’s most iconic casts.”

The reunion celebrates the show’s legacy with a reunion to remember. Special guest Snoop Dogg appears throughout the trailer saying, “We would watch the show more than we would make music.”

Creator and star, Lawerence, perfectly describes the self-titled series influence on Black television.

“We captured the Black experience,” Lawerence mentions in the trailer.

The official trailer description reads:

Wazzup?! Wazzzup?! Wazzzzzup?! The gang is back for the reunion special we’ve all been waiting for. Martin: The Reunion premieres June 16th, only on BET+

Be sure to catch Martin: The Reunion debuting June 16th exclusively on BET+. Watch the trailer below: