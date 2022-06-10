Don’t Bring Sand To The Beach: Capella Grey & Ty Dolla $ign Link On New Track ‘OT’

Capella Grey is not letting up!

After the success of the smash hit ‘Gyalis‘ and it’s ‘shemix‘ featuring none other than the ultra talented Chloe Bailey, the Bronx, New York singer-songwriter and music producer is back to show fans that he is indeed a force to be reckoned with. This time he has some very familiar company too.

Grey returns with ‘OT,’ a breezily stylish new single laced with West Coast funk and guest vocals from the one and only Ty Dolla $ign. The track evokes positive vibes and the carefree lifestyle of an eligible bachelor as the two crooners make it clear that taking a shorty out of town isn’t the best ideas since there are already a multitude of them there. The playful and stylish song exudes energy and sunshine which makes it the perfect track release for the beginning of summer. You can listen to the track HERE.

With the release of ‘OT,’ one of New York’s fastest-rising stars over the last year continues his winning streak. The Capitol Music Group signee has the perfect combination of a flexible voice and an equally malleable style, helping him captivate fans with a nostalgic, shape-shifting mix of R&B, dancehall, and soul. This is especially evident when you think about the track ‘Gyalis’ which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and, to date, the infectious song has earned over 55 million Spotify streams. Mixing sensuous vocals with a feature from Nija, he continued building momentum with ‘Confujawn,’ a thoughtful rumination on a struggling relationship. With ‘OT’ behind him and the summer just ahead, Capella is all set to make the rest of 2022 his biggest year yet.

Will you be adding ‘OT’ to your rotation? Is it time for Capella to drop his debut album? Hop in the comments and share your thoughts.