Exclusive: Mike Colter Talks ‘Evil’ Season 3, Finding The WHY, The Darkness Of The Internet & More!

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Top 3 show on TV

Paramount + is steadily growing into a streaming powerhouse with ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ and, most recently, ‘EVIL’–a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series focuses on skeptical female psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) who joins priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) and super skeptical contractor Aasif Mandvi (Ben Shakir) as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Their job? To assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

In Season 2, we saw evil hit closer to home with Kristen struggling with her darker nature, David suffering temptation as he gets closer to his ordination, and Ben dealing with night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.

There’s also that kiss between newly ordained David and Kristen in the finale that we’re sure will, uh, complicate things this season.

Season 3 begins moments after the kiss with the two not only having to navigate this fraught new reality but contending with David’s involvement with “the entity”–an espionage unit within the Catholic church.

Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Check out the twisted Season 3 trailer below:

We caught up with Mike Colter who teased what to expect this season, revealed whether the show impacts his personal beliefs, and more in our interview you can watch below:

The Emmy-worthy series also stars Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard

‘EVIL’ returns this Sunday, June 12, exclusively on Paramount +. New episodes will roll out weekly on Sundays at