Viola Davis Is Ready For War In Trailer For ‘The Woman King,’ Based On True Story Of Dahomey Female Warriors

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

If you thought the Dora Milaje were fierce, wait until you see the trailer for ‘The Woman King.’

Sony just dropped the trailer for ‘The Woman King,’ which will arrive exclusively in movie theaters on September 16, 2022! The Woman King tells the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Check out the trailer below:

Some things are definitely worth fighting for! And freedom is one of those things.

Did you see that cast? We’re shooketh! Viola Davis alongside ‘The Underground Railroad’ star Thuso Mbedu, 007 herself, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and John Boyega! “Harry Potter” should be excited to see Hero Fiennes Tiffin too.

‘The Woman King’ is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with a story by Maria Bello and screenplay written by Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Producers for the film include Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello with Peter McAleese as Executive Producer.

This film is not yet rated by The Motion Picture Association. What rating do you think it will get? We are super excited for this one y’all. What say you?