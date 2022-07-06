Wakanda Vacay Y’all Taking? Sterling K. Brown Introduces His Sons To Black Panther During Day At Disney California Adventure Park

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Happy Black Family Month!

Last week, Sterling K. Brown, his wife, their sons, and their sons’ friends spent the day enjoying both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Brown and his sons experienced a heroic encounter with Black Panther in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park to kick off their day.

You may recall, Sterling K. Brown was actually part of the cast of Marvel’s Black Panther so this was a bit of a reunion. Brown played N’Jobu in the film. How cool that his sons got to experience this?

The coolest part is that you don’t have to be a big name Hollywood actor to have this experience with your family.

At Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, SuperHeroes from across time and space have arrived and are dedicated to training the next generation of Super-Heroes. Kids and guests of all ages will team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at this complex and find their power to become a part of a bigger universe.

Throughout Avengers Campus, Super Heroes come to life in ways that are more exciting than ever. The campus consists of several heroic locations, hosted by a SuperHero or an ally, who will share their unique powers, technology and knowledge with recruits. As guests of all ages explore the campus, they will discover the hero within themselves as they experience a series of immersive heroic encounters, cosmic wonders and unexpected events that place them in the center of the action.

What SuperHero would you want to meet if you visited Avengers Campus?