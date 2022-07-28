Exclusive: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson & Kevin Hart Talk ‘DC League Of Super-Pets,’ Their Greatest Roast Sessions & More!

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

Are you ready for the super-pets?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart are back at it again–this time, as the voices of super-powered dogs in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “DC League of Super-Pets” that’s sure to be a smash hit with kids.

We caught up with the dynamic duo who talked the upcoming summer blockbuster, their real-life superpowers, roasting each other, and more in our enjoyable interview you can enjoy below:

At this point, it’s clear no one has more fun promoting movies than Kevin Hart and The Rock who participated in the hilarious Tortilla Slap Challenge.

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Check out the super duper trailer below:

The buzzy film also features the voices of Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, and Keanu Reeves.

“I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat — but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” said Director/Screenwriter Jared Stern in an interview with EW.

“I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.”

“DC League of Super-Pets” soars into theaters on July 29th.