All Hell Breaks Loose: ‘Atlanta’ Debuts Trailer For Its Fourth and Final Season

Donald Glover’s award-winning series Atlanta debuts its fourth and final season trailer today (August 2). The trailer appears to be an exciting season of events, promising that “All hell breaks loose.” Watch the official trailer inside.

After three seasons of fan discourse, pandemic stalls and a slew of awards, Atlanta is coming to an end. While it is a sad reality for true fans of the series, the trailer boasts some electrifying moments.

The trailer previews gunshots, Atlanta’s infamous water boys who seek music fame, and an image of what may be a jail cell. The focal point of the two-minute trailer seems to be the series’ main character Earn Marks, played by Glover, who appears to be having a mental breakdown.

“You seem frustrated today,” his psychiatrist says. “I’m not upset about anything,” Earn responds with irritation. “I mean, not to flex, but work is good… Then all hell breaks loose.”

In the last season, fans watched Zazie Beetz character, Van, power through her own mental health struggles in Paris. The season ended with a bit of uncertainty. Hopefully, as the Atlanta crew reunites in their city, fans will get answers for some of her actions in the last Euro season.

The acclaimed series third season debuted earlier this year and is available to stream on Hulu. It received three Emmy Award nominations, including Donald Glover’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Hiro Murai’s nomination for Directing for a Comedy Series. In its’ first two seasons, Atlantawon five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Atlanta’s final season premieres on September 15 to FX.

Check out the trailer below: