‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Stars Talk Toxic Friendships And Triggering Terminology

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

One of the hottest movies of the summer is definitely ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and we got the inside scoop from the stars themselves.

Global Grind Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the stars of A24’s new Gen Z slasher flick ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ Rachel Sennot and Chase Sui about their toxic friend group in the movie and the use of contemporary buzzwords in the script.

Check out the full interview below:

‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ is in Los Angeles theaters today, August 5th and theaters nationwide August 12th