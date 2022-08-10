Not Just Lip Service: Angela Yee Announces She Will Be Leaving The Breakfast Club; Hosting Her Own New Show

Just a few short weeks after the world had to deal with the news that one of our favorite comedic duos (Desus & Mero) would be breaking up, it seems that we’re in for the same fate for another cultural giant.

After 12 years on the popular morning radio show, Angela Yee announced this week that she will no longer be on The Breakfast Club. On Tuesday (August 9), Yee cryptically tweeted “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” Fans quickly began to speculate if this meant that the show would be coming to an end in its entirety or if just Yee herself would be departing.

The Lip Service podcast host cleared up everything on Wednesday (August 10). Yee told her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that even before the pandemic she had been planning an exit strategy. She shared that iHeartRadio approached her with an offer that she couldn’t refuse.

After Yee officially spilled the beans that she would be leaving The Breakfast Club, Premier Networks announced that the award-winning media personality will host a new weekday broadcast radio show entitled Way Up With Angela Yee. The show will feature the well-known personality as she engages with listeners directly on hot topics that range from relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B to breaking news stories and general culture, both inside and outside the music industry. The program will also feature celebrity interviews and special guests.

On top of the new show, iHeartPodcast Network will additionally offer Yee’s hugely popular Lip Service podcast, where alongside her girlfriends, she interviews the hottest stars in hip-hop and R&B about intimacy, sex, and relationships. As for Yee’s current cohosts, they showed full support of her new endeavor. Yee stated that she’d remain on The Breakfast Club for at least another month or so.

While The Breakfast Club as we know isn’t completely over, viewers couldn’t help but go down memory lane to revisit some of their favorite moments from the legendary show which was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

Congrats to Angela Yee on her boss move! Are you going to tune in to her new show? Are you still going to listen to The Breakfast Club after she departs? What’re your favorite moments from the show all time? Be sure to slide in the comments and let us know!