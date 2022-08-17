Mystery, Mayhem & Murder: Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Addams Family Spinoff Series ‘Wednesday’

One of our favorite throwback sitcoms (that was once a comic strip and a Tony-nominated musical) will return this fall, but with a modern twist. This week, Netflix shared the official teaser trailer for their upcoming spinoff series of the beloved Addams Family, ‘Wednesday.’

From the mind of director and executive producer Tim Burton, the series follows Jenna Ortega (‘You’) who plays Wednesday, the teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” You can watch the captivating trailer below.

Already hooked right? Other members of the Addams family include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. The disembodied hand servant, Thing is played by Victor Dorobantu while George Burcea plays servant Lurch. The rest of the cast is comprised of Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus) and Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott). Christina Ricci, the woman who played Wednesday in the ’90s film series, will make a special appearance as Marilyn Thornhill.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as co-show runners, writers and executive producers on ‘Wednesday.’ Tim Burton also took on executive producer responsibilities on top of directing four of the eight episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall serving as additional directors. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman also executive produce. The series is produced by MGM Television for Netflix.

Although there hasn’t been an official date announced for the premiere, we can expect to see the series on Netflix this fall.

Hop in the comments and let us know how excited you are for the show and stay tuned to find out when you’ll be able to stream it.