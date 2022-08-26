Fans Discovered Brandy Is The Reason This R&B Singer Is Blind In One Eye

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Fans discovered singer and actress Brandy is the reason why singer Romeo, from the 90’s R&B group Immature, is blind in one eye. A clip from Nick Cannon’s Power 106 morning radio show has resurfaced, where Romeo revealed the rumors were indeed true. Check out the video below.

One of the biggest tales in R&B folklore is the reason why Romeo of Immature wears an eye patch. Back in 2019, Cannon asked if the rumors about who caused Romeo to be blind in one eye were true. The singer responded, “It’s true Brandy blinded me, Her and Half Pint got into [an argument]. And she had a book in her hand and tossed it back, not thinking anyone was that close. She cut my retina, detached it, [and] the lens to my eye had fell out.”

For the new R&B fans, Immature is a group that was created in the 1990s. It consists of the aforementioned Jerome “Romeo” Jones, Marques “Batman” Houston, and Kelton “LDB” Kessee. Don “Half Pint” Santos was an original member but later replaced by Kessee.

Fans may recognize Marques Houston from the rest as he went on to have a semi-successful solo R&B singing career of his own and he appeared as an actor in many notable roles like Sister, Sister and You Got Served.

Together, the group appeared in several any and television series like House Party 3, Family Matters, and All That.

They’ve released six albums between 1992-2001, as well as an EP that was released in 2015. Their most popular song is “Never Lie,” which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. As for Jones, under the name Young Rome, he released his own album in 2004, called Food for Thought.

Brandy’s connection to the group (aside from being an R&B singing sensation and notable actress) is that she used to be a background vocalist for the group along with artist Ty Dolla $ign. So, Brandy and Romeo’s unfortunate run is quite believable.

Throughout most of his career, Jones has been known to wear an eyepatch. He wore it so much, fans speculated that he had an eye condition. Years later, he finally confirmed that the patch over his eye is due to Brandy, who left him blind in one eye. The incident happened when she was fighting with his former bandmate, Half Pint.

“And, actually, Brandon Adams had caught it. He was there,” Romeo shares in the clip. “So he was there holding my lens, he didn’t know what was going on. Marq come in and we tryna hide it.” Marques chimes in that he was eventually taken to the hospital.

Despite this interview being the first time he publicly confirmed the incident, it was also revealed in a song. He discussed the situation on the song, “Look Down on Me.”

The lyrics are:

I remember when Brandy Norwood hit me in my eye I had a detached retina and my lens came out I had to have 3 eye surgeries And she thought we’ll never be cool again But I put that on my life I love her to death If she hear me

Check out the throwback clip below: